21 arrested in connection with 2-year drug investigation

Officers served arrest warrants on 21 people in connection with a two-year narcotics investigation in St. Francois County and the surrounding areas.



Beginning on 4 a.m. on Monday, July 28, officers with the Mineral Area Drug Task Force assisted officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, Desloge Police Department, Farmington Police Department, Leadington Police Department, Ste. Genevieve Police Department, Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office and Iron County Sheriff's Office.



All of the cases involved either the sale or distribution of heroin, methamphetamine or ICE. Only one case involved marijuana.



The 21 people arrested in Monday's raids include:



Amy I. Axley, 29, of Bonne Terre, Mo.



Alicia M. Baker, 28, of Park Hills, Mo.



Amanda L. Baker, 26, of Desloge, Mo.



Timothy L. Barron, 48, of Farmington, Mo.



Robert L. Blanton, 55, of Desloge, Mo.



Amber M. Boren, 32, of Park Hills, Mo.



Stacy D. Coleman, 51, of Park Hills, Mo.



Rachele N. Crocker, 31, of Farmington, Mo.



Felicia D. Hamblin, 23, of Farmington, Mo.



Jackie R. Johnson, 58, of Farmington, Mo.



Rebecca W. Johnson, 59, of Farmington, Mo.



Jessica A. Lange, 23, of Farmington, Mo.



Amber L. Lashley, 28, of Park Hills, Mo.



Keith M. Logan, 36, of Farmington, Mo.



Randy L. McEntire, 51, of Bismarck, Mo.



Darrell M. Plunkett, 36, of Bonne Terre, Mo.



Brenda L. Thurman, 46, of Farmington, Mo.



Gregory D. Thurman, 49, of Farmington, Mo.



Shawn A. Warden, 29, of Bonne Terre, Mo.



Justin A. Winch, 27, of Bonne Terre, Mo.

Braydon R. Wright, 23, of Desloge, Mo.

