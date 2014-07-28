Families affected by Nordyne closure in Poplar Bluff react

“We were making the bills good, you know, we didn’t really worry about it because his job was stable,” Paula Bodkin said.

In March of 2013, Nordyne announced it would close its Poplar Bluff plant.

Now that plan is being put into action, the company is closing one line at a time and employees are being forced to leave their positions.



Nordyne manufactures, warehouses and distributes residential 2-5 ton split system air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, cased and uncased coils and residential furnaces.

“We were making the bills good, you know, we didn’t really worry about it because his job was stable,” Paula Bodkin said.

That’s what Bodkin used to think about her husband’s job at the Nordyne factory in Poplar Bluff.

“We got the brunt of it with our finances getting in a twist because they were cutting hours or they didn’t finish the week, they’d say ‘Go home,’” Bodkin said.

That’s when he started looking for another job on the river boats. It’s a job that takes him away from his family.

“Life would be a lot easier and, I think, a lot more normal because a lot of people go to work and come up every day. My husband goes to work and I won’t see him for a month,” Bodkin said.

Still, Bodkin says other families who still work at Nordyne have it worse.

“They’re struggling, they don’t know how they’re going to make it after they close,” Bodkin said.

One employee didn’t want to be identified because he/she doesn't want to jeopardize what’s left of his/her job.

“Nordyne cares only for Nordyne. It doesn’t care about its employees,” the employee said.

Since Nordyne is shutting down one line at a time, this person will work through September.

“They said ‘If you’re fired, you don’t get the severance pay, you just get your check.’ I thought that was bad. They can fire you over anything,” the employee said.

The company is moving its plant to Mexico, taking needed jobs from the Heartland.

“There are no jobs around here. So, anybody who is in a factory job depends on that factory job being your main income,” Bodkin said.

Bodkin says the closure has widespread effects.

“It’s not just 500 or 700 people that they laid off, it affected the community,” Bodkin said.

Company officials say the Mexico location will be up and running fully by the end of 2015.

