Mother of SIU student to file wrongful death lawsuit

The mother of a Southern Illinois University student found dead in February says her family will be filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the man who was last seen with Pravin Varughese the night he died.Lovely Varughese says she also plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Carbondale.The Jackson County coroner says Pravin died of hypothermia.He was found in a wooded area in Carbondale about a week after he was reported missing.His mother says she's tired of hearing different stories about the night her son died, so she hopes these lawsuits will help her get the answers she's looking for.