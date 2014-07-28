Former police officer found guilty of misconduct

A former police officer has been found guilty of misconduct.

A Tipton County jury found Jack Shelton Hall III, 42, guilty of official misconduct and misuse of official information.

The judge dismissed a third charge of criminal responsibility and will sentence the former officer on September 15.

Hall remains out on bond until his sentencing.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mike Dunavant, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating Hall on July 17, 2012.



During the investigation, they found that the Covington police officer ran a stolen check on a handgun in the possession of his father, convicted felon Jack Hall, Jr.



Agents further developed evidence that the son new his father was a felon and still allowed him to have more than 20 guns.



Additionally, the officer ran the check on his father's handgun while on Family Medical Leave Act and portrayed himself to be on-duty when he contacted Central Dispatch.



Hall also bought a gun from his father, sold it to a dealer and profited from allowing his father to remain in possession of the guns.



On November 5, 2012, the Tipton County Grand Jury returned indictments for Jack Hall III.



