Garage destroyed by fire in Chaffee

A garage was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon in Chaffee.The homeowner of a garage at 111 West Parker in Chaffee was working on a pickup truck when it backfired and caught the engine on fire, according to the Chaffee Fire Department.A 30 foot by 50 foot stone and wood construction garage/shop with a metal roof caught fire around 2:57 p.m.The homeowner tried to put out the fire with a garden house. He had several minor burns.The garage is a total loss.A nearby utility pole also caught fireOran, Chaffee, and Delta fire departments and Ameren were at the scene.