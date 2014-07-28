Crews to begin beam repair on Brookport Bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews to begin beam repair on Brookport Bridge

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) -

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet put up rigging on Monday, July 28 to prepare to start the structural repair work on the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge.

The crew is repairing a beam on the third span out from the Illinois side of the river, as well as a beam on the second span from the Kentucky side.

The work on each location is expected to take a day or two to finish.

KYTC said they are asking anyone who has information about damage to a beam to contact them. They believe the damaged happened around April 30 and was caused by a red truck hauling an oversized load.

The bridge has been closed since July 8 for construction of a tunnel to carry Paducah's Greenway Trail under U.S. 45 at the Paducah floodwall.

