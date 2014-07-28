Murray woman charged in connection with shooting

A Murray, Kentucky woman has been charged in connection with a shooting.



Charissa King, 33, was charged with first degree assault and receiving stolen property (firearm).



According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded to a possible gunshot victim at Murray Calloway County Hospital at 10 a.m. They then responded to Pogue Avenue.



King was charged after a preliminary investigation.



She was taken to the Calloway County Jail.



Police say the investigation is ongoing.



