Eldorado couple appears in court

An Eldorado, Illinois couple appeared in court on Monday, July 28.



Courtney Godwin pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 10 concurrent days in jail on both charges and will receive credit for time already served.



Sonny Pilgrim was arraigned on Monday morning in New Madrid County. He was assigned a public defender and will be back in court on August 7 for a status hearing.



Pilgrim is facing two felony charges: tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing.



The couple was found on Friday, July 25 at a truck stop in Matthews, Missouri.



Eldorado Police Chief Shannon Deuel had said Pilgrim had kidnapped 19-year-old Godwin, possibly at knife point, from a home on Beulah Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23.



After the couple was found, Chief Deuel said he's not going to further pursue the case as a kidnapping.



