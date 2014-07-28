Former high school coach, teacher indicted on sex charges involving minors

A former coach and math teacher in Fairfield, Illinois has been indicted on charges of attempted sexual exploitation of minors and possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexual explicit conduct.



Stephen R. Wigginton with the United State Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois announced on Monday, July 28 that Timothy C. Going, 43, was arraigned on a four-count indictment.



Going worked as the coach for the cross country team, the assistant coach for the track team and a math teacher at Fairfield Community High School.



A detention hearing has been scheduled for August 5 to determine whether or not Going should be held without bond pending trial.



Wigginton said that Counts 1 through 3 of the indictment allege that between August 24 and August 25 and between October 26 and October 27 and between November 1 and November 2, Going tried to sexually exploit minors by using these minors in an attempt to produce child pornography.



Count 4 alleges that, on May 9, Going knowingly possessed a desktop computer and a laptop computer, both of which contained visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.



A trial is scheduled for September 30.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.



The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police, the Fairview Heights Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force.



It was assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Angela Scott.



