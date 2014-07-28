2 more men arrested in connection with drug investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 more men arrested in connection with drug investigation

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
McCracken County detectives are searching for Paul Floyd in connection with drug charges. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) McCracken County detectives are searching for Paul Floyd in connection with drug charges. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Jordan Lynn (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Jordan Lynn (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Joseph Clark (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Joseph Clark (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has found and arrested two more men in connection with a drug investigation.

On Tuesday, July 29, they arrested Joseph Clark.

At around 4:30 p.m. on July 29, Paul Floyd turned himself in to the sheriff's department. The arrest warrant was served and he was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives say on July 23 they stopped a vehicle leaving a home on Denver Avenue in Paducah, Kentucky. During the stop, they say they found a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana was found in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Deputies arrested the driver, 22-year-old Joseph Clark, for driving under the influence of drugs.

A passenger, 20-year-old Jordan Lynn, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to detectives, two other passengers left without being charged in the crime.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at Clark's home on Denver in Paducah. During the search, they say they found more methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia, as well as marijuana.

Once the investigation was finished, detectives tried to find 20-year-old Paul Floyd and Joseph Clark, the two residents of the home.

Arrest warrants were issued for the pair, charging them with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

