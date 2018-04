Paducah police investigate shooting into car, apartment

Paducah police are searching for a man who fired gunshots that struck a car and came through a wall in an apartment on Sunday night.An officer responded at 8:19 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of Trimble Street.A woman told police that she was in her bedroom when she heard gunshots. Two projectiles came through her bedroom window, through her bathroom and into a closet and laundry room wall. Another person in the home said he/she saw a black male wearing a red shirt and black sweatpants holding what appeared to be a black handgun.A short time later, a man came to the police department. The man told police he was pulling out of the Holiday House Apartments and saw several people behind a home on Trimble Street. He said one person had a gun, and that he heard several shots fired. The man said one shot hit the hood of his car, and he drove to the police department to report the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/paducah/west-ky-crime-stoppers . Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.