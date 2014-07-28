Driver found in corn field, charged with DUI

A Murray man is facing multiple charges after being found in a corn field following a crash Saturday night.



Around 11:30 p.m. deputies were notified of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree at the intersection of Gibbs Store and Wiswell roads, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.



The vehicle was found unoccupied but it was determined that it belonged to 27-year-old Ryan Stanger.



Deputies called Stanger's family as well as local hospitals to see if he had been seen or heard from.



Because contact couldn't be made, the sheriff's office pinged Stanger's phone and within 30 minutes he was found in a corn field.



He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing or evading police on foot.



Stanger was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

