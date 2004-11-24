Harnessing the Wind

By: Jason Lindsey

Ste. Genevieve, MO -- It's hard to believe, but the cold and blistering wind can help save energy.

That's why the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center will spend the next year measuring the wind. If there's enough, the center can install a wind turbine.

We first told you back in July how the Department of Natural Resources is giving you the opportunity to measure the wind in your part of the Heartland.

The Ste. Genevieve County Community Center is the first in southeast Missouri to utilize this anemometer loan program.

An anemometer will measure the wind for a year at the center. If there is enough wind to support a wind turbine the center could save thousands of dollars in energy costs.

If you are interested in measuring the wind on your land click on the Missouri Wind Monitoring Program link on this page.