Ste. Genevieve, MO

Harnessing the Wind

By:  Jason Lindsey

Ste. Genevieve, MO -- It's hard to believe, but the cold and blistering wind can help save energy.

That's why the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center will spend the next year measuring the wind. If there's enough, the center can install a wind turbine.

We first told you back in July how the Department of Natural Resources is giving you the opportunity to measure the wind in your part of the Heartland.

The Ste. Genevieve County Community Center is the first in southeast Missouri to utilize this anemometer loan program.

An anemometer will measure the wind for a year at the center. If there is enough wind to support a wind turbine the center could save thousands of dollars in energy costs.

If you are interested in measuring the wind on your land click on the Missouri Wind Monitoring Program link on this page.

 

 

 

 

 

Wind Farming Facts
  • Vast areas of open land  is accessible and suitable for wind development. (63% of the population live in Sydney and 74% of Australia’s land mass is used for agricultural activities.)
  • On wind farms, wind turbines occupy only about 5% of the land, leaving the rest available for other uses.
  • Excellent wind resources are widely dispersed throughout the world. Almost every country has some areas with good wind resources.
  • Power in the wind is proportional to the cube of the wind speed. Therefore, locations with higher average wind speeds have much higher energy resources. The windier the location, the more kilowatt-hours can be produced by the same equipment, and the lower the overall cost of energy. Australia has an extensive transmission network linked to the national grid, providing easy access to wind farms.
  • There are a growing number of ‘wind friendly’ property owners and local planning authorities.
  • Turbine availability of power plants is 95% or more, better than that of most conventional power plants.
  • Operation and maintenance costs are typically lower than those for conventional power plants.
  • Exciting potential-well over 1,000 MW capacity for wind energy with just 17 MW installed in NSW.

Source:  SEDA- NSW Wind Energy Handbook 2002

