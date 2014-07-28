Charleston Fighting Squirrels win Midwest Plains Regional - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston Fighting Squirrels win Midwest Plains Regional

 The Charleston Fighting Squirrels won the Senior Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional Title Sunday 4-1 over Eden Prairie Black in Dickinson, North Dakota.

This marks the 3rd trip to the World Series in ten years for the Fighting Squirrels.

Head Coach Michael Minner's team will now prepare for the World Series in Ephrata, Washington.

