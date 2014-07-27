Rams rebuilding job leans heavily on kids

By R.B. FALLSTROMAP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams players are assigned parking spots outside the training facility based on seniority, and the roster is so heavy on youth, quarterback Sam Bradford is close to the front of the line.

At age 26, the first overall pick in 2010 is a grizzled veteran on this team.

Training camp opened with 62 players age 24 or younger, many of them front-liners. The Rams are counting on the kids to grow up fast and lead the way for a franchise seeking its first winning season since 2003.

Last season the Rams had the NFL's youngest team and reached seven wins for the second straight season while accepting mistakes general manager Les Snead calls "spilled milk." They might be the youngest team again.

