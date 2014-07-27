Video catches woman stealing iPad from downtown Cape Girardeau store

UPDATE: The woman has been caught. Officer Darin Hickey said Sunday police arrested the woman on July 22 on unrelated charges. She was then identified as the woman in the surveillance video. Police have not released a name pending formal charges.



ORIGINAL STORY: A Cape Girardeau store owner is asking for the public's help in catching a pair of thieves.



Mike Sprouse, owner of River City Coins and Jewelry, says a woman stole his iPad while shopping at his store.



Video surveillance shows a man and woman, both middle aged, walking around the shop Wednesday afternoon.

As the man asks a worker to show him an item in the display case, video catches the woman reach across the counter, grab the iPad and put it in her purse.



The couple then continued to shop before leaving.



The incident is cause for concern for Sprouse.



"I don't like to treat everyone like they're potential thieves," Sprouse said. "I have other things to do then just sit around and watch somebody to do something but it does make you more cautious."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.