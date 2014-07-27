Video catches woman stealing iPad from downtown Cape Girardeau s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Video catches woman stealing iPad from downtown Cape Girardeau store

Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
Source: Surveillance, River City Coins & Jewelry) Source: Surveillance, River City Coins & Jewelry)
(Source: Surveillance, River City Coins & Jewelry) (Source: Surveillance, River City Coins & Jewelry)
(Source: Surveillance, River City Coins & Jewelry) (Source: Surveillance, River City Coins & Jewelry)
(Source: Surveillance, River City Coins & Jewelry) (Source: Surveillance, River City Coins & Jewelry)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

UPDATE: The woman has been caught. Officer Darin Hickey said Sunday police arrested the woman on July 22 on unrelated charges. She was then identified as the woman in the surveillance video. Police have not released a name pending formal charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Cape Girardeau store owner is asking for the public's help in catching a pair of thieves.

Mike Sprouse, owner of River City Coins and Jewelry, says a woman stole his iPad while shopping at his store.

Video surveillance shows a man and woman, both middle aged, walking around the shop Wednesday afternoon. 

As the man asks a worker to show him an item in the display case, video catches the woman reach across the counter, grab the iPad and put it in her purse.

The couple then continued to shop before leaving.

The incident is cause for concern for Sprouse.

"I don't like to treat everyone like they're potential thieves," Sprouse said. "I have other things to do then just sit around and watch somebody to do something but it does make you more cautious."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly