Joe Torre inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Joe Torre, the managerial mastermind of the resurgence of the New York Yankees, has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

While Torre excelled as a player - in 1971 he won National League MVP honors with a signature season that included 230 hits and a .363 average, 97 runs, and 137 RBIs for the St. Louis Cardinals - he became something special in the Yankees dugout.

Despite mediocre stints managing the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals (five winning seasons in 15 years), Torre was hired by the Yankees prior to the 1996 season. In 12 years with Torre at the helm, the Yankees won 10 division titles, six AL pennants, and four World Series.

Torre is the only man to amass more than 2,000 hits (2,342) as a player and win more than 2,000 games (2,326) as a manager, according to STATS.

