LaRussa inducted into HOF - Cape Girardeau business robbed - Hig - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

LaRussa inducted into HOF - Cape Girardeau business robbed - High rise apartment fires suspicious

Tony La Russa is third in all-time in victories as a manager. Tony La Russa is third in all-time in victories as a manager.
Police are looking for this woman in connection to a stolen laptop (Source: Submitted). Police are looking for this woman in connection to a stolen laptop (Source: Submitted).
Residents of this high rise are fed up after a number of fires (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS). Residents of this high rise are fed up after a number of fires (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS).

Tony La Russa, third all-time in victories as a manager, has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Todd Richards will have highlights of the ceremony tonight on Heartland Sports!

Bryan McCormick says mostly clear and mild tonight with some patchy fog toward dawn.

A downtown Cape Girardeau storeowner is out $600 after a pair of thieves stole his tablet. Nick Chabarria spoke to that owner and is live at 5:04 with more.

Several fires at the Anna Gray high rise in West Frankfort, IL has residents scared and fed up. Giacomo Luca has their story.

Authorities say a southern Illinois man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash during a town picnic in Campbell Hill, IL.

In Missouri, health officials say the statewide number of rabies cases is down.

Police say a 20-year-old man has been charged with boarding a Chicago Transit Authority train, pulling out a gun and robbing passengers.

Israel and Hamas launched new attacks Sunday in the raging Gaza war.

"Lucy" proved mind can top muscle beating a remake of "Hercules" at the weekend box office.

Gas prices have fallen 9 cents nationally. Find out the best price where you live here > http://www.kfvs12.com/gasprices

Trending on Facebook: Mysterious 'Woman in Black' spotted in Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly