State fire marshal investigating West Frankfort high rise building fires

Anna Gray High Rise building (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) debris from the staircase fire. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) A melted dryer door caused by a fire. Inside a dryer melted in an Anna Gray fire. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)

West Frankfort Fire Department was sent out to the Anna Gray High Rise Building on Main Street for five different fire calls throughout the day on Saturday. That's according to West Frankfort Fire Captain Ron Rains.



The first started around 8:30 a.m. where crews were sent out for a fire in the trash chute.



The next two calls after were also fires in the trash chute.



The last and fifth fire call was due to a fire in a dryer and in the stairwell between the fourth and fifth floors. The high rise has nine floors.



Captain Rains says the main concern crews had was trying to get all the people evacuated from the floors each time they were sent out there.



Rains says that most of the residents were able to evacuate on their own but some needed help.



Rains believes the five fires were intentionally set by someone.



Resident's that live in the building say they are tired, frustrated, and fed-up with the fires.



“It’s nerve wracking and for people’s safety, something needs to be done," Anna Gray resident Seth Howell said. “Somebody is going to end up getting very hurt very badly.”



Physically disabled Anna Gray resident Linda Zumwalt, 54, says she didn't hear the fifth alarm.



“I didn’t even hear the last siren of the alarm going off because I was already asleep," Zumwalt said. “I’m hoping they catch the criminal and I’m hoping we can get back to normal."



Another Anna Gray resident, Rick Powell says he's fed-up with the fires.



“They put the notices on the door and put the dead bolts on all of the floors. From the ninth floor all the way up.”



“We are very concerned in this building about having a pyromaniac," Powell said. “But, you know, I got to do what I to do. I don't have another place to go.”



No injuries were reported between the five fires.



The State Fire Marshal and West Frankfort Police Department are investigating.







