Illinois woman hospitalized after crash near Pomona

Illinois woman hospitalized after crash near Pomona

POMONA, IL (KFVS) -

Jackson County deputies responded to an injury crash on Saturday in rural Pomona, Illinois.

It happened Saturday morning on Route 127 about a half mile north of Tom Cat Hill Rd.

Deputies say the driver, Lael Fredrich, 23, of Cobden, Illinois, was injured after the car left the road and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and received serious injuries. The driver was taken by EMS to a local hospital and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

The Murphysboro - Pomona - Summerset Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

