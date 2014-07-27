Illinois man accused of DUI, hitting cars with truck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois man accused of DUI, hitting cars with truck

CAMPBELL HILL, IL (KFVS) -

Authorities say a southern Illinois man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash.

It happened Saturday shortly before 11 a.m. in Campbell Hill, Illinois.

According to the Jackson County sheriff's office, William Modglin, 49, of Ava, was charged with leaving the scene - property damage accident and driving under the influence.

Witnesses at the Campbell Hill picnic saw the driver of a black pickup hit several cars and drive away.

The driver was found a short time later.

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and released on bond.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

