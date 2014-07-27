14-year-old crashes car with 3 passengers

Pemiscot County, MO (KFVS)- A 14-year-old driver crashed a car with three passengers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old driver from Steele, Mo., was driving on County Road 470 Saturday afternoon, 2 miles south of Steele.

The car ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Three other 14-year-olds were in the car at the time.

All suffered minor injuries, and were taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say all were wearing their seat belt.

