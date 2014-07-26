Jackson wins Junior Legion state title - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson wins Junior Legion state title

The Jackson Jr. American Legion baseball team beat  Eureka 7-6 for the state title. 

Jackson won the game with a walk off hit by Triston Thele in the bottom of the seventh. 

Serving as the host team, Jackson finished the tournament undefeated and as state champions.

This marked the first American Legion State Title for a Jackson baseball team.



