Capahas eliminated, beat by Southern California

The Plaza Tire Capahas were eliminated in playing in the National Baseball Congress World Series. They lost Sunday 3-1 the in losers bracket to Southern California in Wichita.

The Plaza Tire Capahas played a late game Friday night in round one of the National Baseball Congress World Series.

The Capahas lost 5-2 to Puerto Rico in Wichita, Kansas.

