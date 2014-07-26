Mean Machine youth football camp wraps - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mean Machine youth football camp wraps

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Mean Machine youth football camp wrapped up Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Mean Machine head coach George Foster talking to the players on the final day of the free weeklong camp.

The players getting a chance to show off some of the skills they learned during a two hand touch football scrimmage.

The training has focused mostly on fundamentals and conditioning.

