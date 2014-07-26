Senath tornado sirens - IL prison assault - 3-year-old dies afte - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Senath tornado sirens - IL prison assault - 3-year-old dies after hit by car

Senath, MO is getting new tornado sirens.
A prison guard was hurt in an altercation in Vienna.
A 3 year old has died after being hit by a car in Sikeston (Source: Sikeston DPS)

The City of Senath, Missouri has received a grant to install two new tornado sirens.

Wow - today was H-O-T! Bryan McCormick says tonight there is a chance of evening storms for our northern counties. Some storms could be severe. Tune in at 6:03 for his first forecast.

Sad to report - the Department of Public Safety says a three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle near a Sikeston home.

There has been another prison assault at the Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, Illinois. Nick Chabarria has the story tonight on Heartland News.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a new catcher. Todd Richards explains in sports.

Three people are facing drug related charges after being taken into custody in Mayfield, Kentucky overnight.

Hundreds of people and more than 150 tractors took part in the 12th Annual Tractor Adventure on Saturday in Perry County, Missouri.

The fifth annual Hoops for life 5K took place Saturday. They surpassed their goal this year and had more than 700 participants.

Trending on Facebook: A Connecticut man, who was left completely hairless by a genetic condition, was able to grow a lustrous head of hair after taking a certain arthritis drug.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

