3-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Department of Public Safety says a three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle near a Sikeston home.

According to DPS, on Friday around 9:15 p.m., DPS officers responded to a home to a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Officers found out at the scene that a vehicle had had hit a three year old boy.

DPS Fire Division and Rescue was able to free the child from being pinned by the vehicle. EMS immediately began life saving measures.

DPS notified the Air Evac Lifeteam to take child to an area trauma center. DPS says they later learned that the child died on the way to the hospital.

Police say a relative drove to the home and parked across the street.

Children there ran across the road to greet them. The driver of the vehicle told officers he slowed down when he saw the children cross the road.

At the last moment as he was about to pass the home, the three-year-old boy ran in front of his vehicle.

Officers say the child was trying to cross the road, but was lagging behind the other children.

The driver said he was not able to avoid the child.

A witness at the scene said it appeared the driver did everything he could to avoid the child, but there was no time to react.

DPS says there are no indications that the driver was impaired at this time.

