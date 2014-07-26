A press with a purpose

By SHANNON BROCKThe State-Journal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Years ago, Victor Depta stood on a street corner in San Francisco surrounded by other pedestrians. Not unusual except that as he stood waiting for his bus to arrive, Depta was crying.

"I was reading Emily Dickinson," Depta said last week, seated in the kitchen of his East Campbell Street home. "And she'll break your heart."

Dickinson, Walt Whitman, William Butler Yeats and William Shakespeare are all names Depta, 75, mentions as sources of inspiration.

"(Their writing) is so beautiful," Depta said. "I thought, 'I want to do something like that.'"

It's no surprise then, that after 40 years spent as an English professor at places like the University of Tennessee-Martin and Marshall University, Depta opened his own publishing company, Blair Mountain Press.

