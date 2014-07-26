KSP Man tries to burn $22K of pot plants in Marshall County

A pot bust in Marshall County nets thousands of dollars of dope.

Stanley N. Anderson, 55 of Benton, Kentucky for cultivating in marijuana five plants or more and tampering with physical evidence.

Anderson was booked in the Marshall County Detention Center.

The charges stem from a drug investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police.

On Friday, KSP found 11 marijuana plants with a street value of $22,000 and two four wheelers from Anderson’s property.

A KSP helicopter was flying over the property, when Anderson came out of his home and tried to destroy the pot, according to troopers.

The helicopter was able to land in a field allowing troopers to detain Anderson.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with drug information can contact the Kentucky State Police by calling post 1 at 270-856-3721 or toll free in KY at 1-800-222-5555, KSP Marijuana and drug hotline at 1-800-367-3847 or by texting a tip to 67283 and remain anonymous.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.