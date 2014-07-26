Another prison guard assault at Shawnee Correctional Center

?

There has been another prison assault at he Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, Illinois.According to AFCSME Local 3605 President Kelly Beal, an inmate assaulted a correctional officer at the Shawnee Correction Center Friday morning.Beal says the officer was walking an inmate to a holding cell in the segregation area. Beal says the inmate was aggravated and while they were waiting on the cell doors to open, the inmate head butted the officer with the back of his head.The guard was taken to a local hospital and suffered a concussion.The guard has since been released from the hospital and is likely to return to work next week.The inmate has been sent to a maximum security facility and is likely facing assault charges in connection with this incident.Beal says this is the third assault in the past four weeks at Shawnee Correctional Center and at least the eighth since the beginning of the year."There's only so much room in segregation," former Illinois correctional officer Maurice Cox said. "When you have you're most violent offenders at that institution filling segregation, guys that normally wouldn't act out, start acting out."