Kentucky man facing DUI, drug charges after traffic stop

Graves County Sheriff deputies say a man faces DUI and drug charges following a traffic stop on Friday night.

John Engard, 26, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, dui third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in controlled substance first degree, first offense- less than two grams methamphetamine.

Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for DUI.

A K9 unit was called to the scene to assist in the stop.

Officers say they found methamphetamine, drug scales, clear baggies, and an amount of money suspected to be proceeds from the drug sales inside the car.

Engard was booked into the Graves County Jail.

