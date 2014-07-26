3 facing meth-related charges in Mayfield - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 facing meth-related charges in Mayfield

Penny Hamrick (Source: Graves County SO) Penny Hamrick (Source: Graves County SO)
Russell Anglin (Source: Graves County SO) Russell Anglin (Source: Graves County SO)
Thomas Leachman, Jr. (Source: Graves County SO) Thomas Leachman, Jr. (Source: Graves County SO)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Three people are facing drug related charges after being taken into custody in Mayfield, Kentucky overnight.

Penny Hamrick was charged two counts of trafficking in controlled substance first degree greater than two grams of methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking controlled substance within 1000 feet of school, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell Anglin was charged with trafficking controlled substance first degree greater than two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking controlled substance within 1000 feet of school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Leachman, Jr. was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug Unit Detectives and Deputies from Graves and McCracken County conducted an undercover drug operation in Mayfield on Friday, according to Sheriff Dewayne Redmond.

According to the Graves County sheriff's office, detectives conducted undercover drug purchases on two different times on Friday from 43-year-old Penny Hamrick of Mayfield.

The operation started around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning and concluded with all three of the suspects lodged in the jail at 01:00 am Saturday morning.

A search warrant was performed at a home in the 300 block of North 8th St. in Mayfield.

Russell Anglin, 48, lives in the home.

Detectives say Anglin, Hamrick and 40-year-old Thomas Leachman, Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky were inside the house.

According to the sheriff's office, Hamrick ran into another room and down a hall of the house throwing glass pipes in the floor. It is also believed that she swallowed meth. She was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center for evaluation and was released afterwards to the Graves County Jail.

While officers were inside the house, a number glass pipes used for smoking meth were also found.

Some meth and a cutting tool along with digital, baggies and cash were found as well, according to the sheriff's office.

The Mayfield Police Department assisted in taking those in custody to jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:27:49 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly