3 facing meth-related charges in Mayfield

Three people are facing drug related charges after being taken into custody in Mayfield, Kentucky overnight.

Penny Hamrick was charged two counts of trafficking in controlled substance first degree greater than two grams of methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking controlled substance within 1000 feet of school, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell Anglin was charged with trafficking controlled substance first degree greater than two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking controlled substance within 1000 feet of school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Leachman, Jr. was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug Unit Detectives and Deputies from Graves and McCracken County conducted an undercover drug operation in Mayfield on Friday, according to Sheriff Dewayne Redmond.

According to the Graves County sheriff's office, detectives conducted undercover drug purchases on two different times on Friday from 43-year-old Penny Hamrick of Mayfield.

The operation started around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning and concluded with all three of the suspects lodged in the jail at 01:00 am Saturday morning.

A search warrant was performed at a home in the 300 block of North 8th St. in Mayfield.

Russell Anglin, 48, lives in the home.

Detectives say Anglin, Hamrick and 40-year-old Thomas Leachman, Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky were inside the house.

According to the sheriff's office, Hamrick ran into another room and down a hall of the house throwing glass pipes in the floor. It is also believed that she swallowed meth. She was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center for evaluation and was released afterwards to the Graves County Jail.

While officers were inside the house, a number glass pipes used for smoking meth were also found.

Some meth and a cutting tool along with digital, baggies and cash were found as well, according to the sheriff's office.

The Mayfield Police Department assisted in taking those in custody to jail.

