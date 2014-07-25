BBQ competition kicks off in Scott City

Some Heartland chefs are putting their talents to the test at this year's Knights of Columbus Barbecue Cook-off in Scott City, Missouri.



Nineteen teams are cooking up pork steaks, ribs, chicken, pork butt and brisket. They're hoping to win the judge's hearts and rule their taste buds.



Teams pay an entry fee for the competition, but the weekend is free to all who stop by for fun with the community. There will be games, live music and lots of food.



Things kicked off on Friday night with the pork steak competition.



"Whoever judges pick as the best gets the prize money," said Ennis Hinkebein with Pine Hill BBQ and Knights of Columbus athletics chair.



It'll start back up at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 26.



All the money raised will go back to the community and is donated to charities supported by the K.C.



