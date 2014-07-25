Cape Girardeau peach grower sees influx in business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau peach grower sees influx in business

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Bill Beggs, the owner of Pioneer Orchard, said on Friday he has seen an influx of business since a recall on stone fruits like peaches.

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Wawona Packing Company in California is voluntarily recalling peaches, nectarines, plums and pluots that were packed between June 1, 2014 through July 12, 2014.

The company said its fruit could contain listeria bacteria.

The FDA said it is a nationwide recall because it doesn't know the locations of the companies that purchased the products from their direct customers.

Costco, Kroger and Walmart all posted notices about the fruit recall on their websites.

Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, Ralphs and Food 4 Less are also posting notices about the recall.

Beggs said he takes extra precautions to make sure his peaches remain clean and fresh.

"We make sure our employees wash their hands and we don't irrigate here so the chances of getting contaminated water on the fruit, there's no chance at all," Beggs said. "Peaches seem to thrive on just natural rainfall and hot and dry makes them so much better."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria is commonly found in soil and water. Animals can carry it and contaminate fruits and vegetables if they are grown nearby.

Beggs said more and more people have come to his orchard to buy peaches.

He said he has heard people make remarks that they would rather buy local, rather than fear that their peaches are contaminated.

So far, no cases of listeria have been confirmed to be associated with the recall.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

