Scott County home destroyed in fire not included in any fire district

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Scott County home was struck three times by lightening in a matter of seconds. No one was injured, but the house was destroyed.

We also learned that the home is not part of a fire protection district and since this home is located in a very rural area, firefighters had their own set of challenges even getting water to battle the flames.

"There's a lot of personal belongings laying in our basement," David Landewee, homeowner, said. "It's really emotional to go down there and dig through that."

Landewee said family and friends have spent the past two days saving what they could along with learning a lot.

"The day of the fire is when I realized we were not in a district," Landewee said. "I was kind of shocked and amazed."

Landewee said firefighters told me they lived outside any of the surrounding fire districts, which is something Scott City Fire Chief Jay Cassout said people don't realize.

"In the north end of the county, there's a lot of areas that are not in a fire protection district," Chief Cassout said.

So when a fire happens like the one we saw on Wednesday happens, departments like Scott City face different challenges. One, there are no fire hydrants and Scott City doesn't have any tanker trucks.

They also follow the 50 percent rule, which means they can't send more than 50 percent of their resources to a fire not in their area. Crews actually made eight different trips back to Scott City and Chaffee to get water totaling 63,000 gallons.

"You can't leave the city unprotected," Chief Cassout said. "If you do, you have to have another plan."

Landewee said he understands that and appreciates the firefighters that showed up to his house. He wants to change the status quo to make it better for others.

"You know I know nobody wants to pay more taxes," Landewee said. "When you go through something like this, money is not the issue."

He said he has already spoken with county commissioners because he knows now first hand what can happen.

"I just want them to come up with something so nobody else has to experience this," Landewee said. "Everybody needs adequate protection throughout the north part of Scott County."

