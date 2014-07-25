72-year-old man biking the length of the Mississippi for leukemia research

A 72-year-old man biking the entire length of the Mississippi River made a stop in the Heartland on Friday.

Steve Matchett is trying to help raise money and for patients in need of bone marrow transplants and leukemia patients.

Along the way, Matchett is visiting with bone marrow donors and patients who benefit from their generosity.

He says what he's learned on his journey so far.

"What I have found in meeting the evangelical people who are support narrow research, the level of enthusiasm, the level of commitment shows the level of need," said Steve Matchett. "There is a huge, huge level of need."

Matchett is paying all of his own expenses, and all of the money he raises is going to help patients in need.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.