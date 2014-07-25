More than 700 participate in 'Hoops for Life' for pediatric cancer research

The fifth annual Hoops for life 5K took place Saturday, July 26. They surpassed their goal this year and had more than 700 participants.

The race started and finished at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.

They have raised more than $100,000 for pediatric brain tumor research.

Sahara Aldridge, 13, lost her life to a cancerous tumor.

Since then, her parents have made it their mission to make sure no other families have to endure the loss they experienced.

"They know what we went through with the battle with Sahara, and now we are just trying to save others," said Sahara's dad, Shannon Aldridge.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.