House fires in rural areas could mean longer response time - Peach farmers react to listeria recall

In light of the recent food recall due to listeria, we talked to some Heartland peach farmers about how they keep their produce fresh and clean.

Dr. Sanjay Fonn is is facing federal charges and many of his patients wonder if their appointments still stand.

This house fire in Scott County on Wednesday is an example of how homes in rural areas could see longer response times in an emergency.

Good evening,

On Wednesday we told you about a house fire in Scott County that left the home completely destroyed. We learned today that the home was hit by lightning three times in a matter of seconds. The home was near Scott City, but not in any particular fire district. Todd Tumminia followed up today because it highlights a problem for not only the homeowners in rural areas, but the firefighters also. You can catch this story on Heartland News at 10.



Yesterday we told you about a Cape Girardeau doctor that is facing federal charges for allegedly violating the False Claims Act. Several of you asked us if your appointments at his practice still stand. Mollie Lair will have the answer on Heartland News at 9.



You may have heard about the peaches and some other fruit being recalled earlier this week due to listeria. Nichole Cartmell talked to some Heartland peach farmers about home they keep their produce clean and fresh. She'll have that story, coming up on Heartland News.



A mother of two from Piedmont, Missouri got a pacemaker when she was 22 years old. Now, eight years later, she’s about to have yet another serious heart surgery at the age of 30. Kadee Brosseau talked to Crystal Raddatz today about her condition. You can click here for more.

Allison Twaits talked to a few of the hundreds of demonstrators that gathered in Carbondale, Illinois on Friday to protest the ongoing violence in the Middle East. You might have seen them marching on Route 13.



A new study says many parents of overweight children don't see their kids as unhealthy. Christy Millweard talked to parents and health experts about this. You can click here for the story.



Two people have died and a third was airlifted in critical condition after a truck vs. tractor trailer crash in Perry County on Friday afternoon. The crash was on State Road 51 and Highway H.

Two men forced a woman into the backseat of her sort utility vehicle at gunpoint, drove off but later lost control and plowed into a group of people on a corner near a fruit stand in Philadelphia, Penn. Three children, all siblings, were killed, and at least two other people were critically injured.



In national news, Russia is launching artillery attacks from its soil on Ukrainian troops and preparing to move heavier weaponry across the border, the U.S. and Ukraine charged Friday in what appeared to be ominous escalation of the crisis.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS