Deadly morning crash closed part of Illinois 13

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle closed eastbound Illinois 13 for most of the day on Friday, July 25.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a motorcycle and vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m.

The crash happened between Harco Road and Hankins Road on New Illinois 13 in the eastbound lanes about 7.5 miles west of Harrisburg. Saline County deputies and Saline County EMS were initially dispatched to the scene.

According to Illinois State Police, a black 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Lance P. Avery of Creal Springs, Ill. was in the eastbound lane of Illinois Route 13, about .5 mile east of Harco Road in Saline County.

They say Kim H. Fowler, 68, of Harrisburg, Ill., driving a white 2010 Subaru SUV, was also in the right eastbound lane of Illinois Route 13.

Avery slowed down and turned the motorcycle into the left eastbound lane for unknown reasons. Police say at the same time and for unknown reasons, Fowler also changed direction into the left eastbound lane. The front of the SUV hit the motorcycle on the left side.

Police say Avery was pronounced dead at the scene. They say he was wearing a helmet.

Fowler had no apparent injuries and was wearing a seat belt.

The sheriff's office said a detour along "Old" Illinois 13 was set up for traffic to continue eastbound at 7:55 a.m.

"New" Illinois Highway 13 was reopened at 2 p.m. on Friday.

