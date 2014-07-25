Man facing sodomy charges - Deadly Perry County wreck - SIU to hold special election

There was a deadly crash in Perry County Friday.

As the conflict in continues on the West Bank between Israel and Hamas, folks in Carbondale are protesting. Allison Twaits has their story tonight at 5:00.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we are in store for a hot weekend.

Investigators in Kennett, MO say a man is accused of sodomizing an 11 month old.

Crews were on the scene of a deadly crash in Perry County, Missouri on Friday afternoon.

The clock is ticking for a Piedmont, MO mom who needs a heart transplant and pacemaker but is low on cash. Kadee Brosseau has her story.

A new study shows the parents of obese kids do not see them as such. Christy Millweard explains.

Southern Illinois University plans to hold a special election this fall due to an error.

Flames destroyed a barn Friday morning in Cape Girardeau County.

Trending on Facebook: True story! A 3-year-old boy is accused of climbing into a Jeep, knocking it out of gear, crashing into a nearby house and then running home to watch cartoons.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer