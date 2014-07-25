2 dead after crash in Perry County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 dead after crash in Perry County, MO

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Crews were on the scene of a deadly crash in Perry County, Missouri on Friday, July 25 around 12:30 p.m.

According to Perry County Coroner Herb Miller, the crash was on Missouri Highway 51 at Route H.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joaquin Ixtepan, 30, of Lakewood, Ill. and Omar Lira, 28, of Effingham, Ill. died from the crash. Victor Ixtepan, 34, of Effingham, Ill. is in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Kenneth G. Weaver, 57, of Red Bud, Ill., was moderately injured.

Troopers say a 1999 Dodge 2500 was going southbound on State Road 51 and a 2013 Peterbuilt tractor trailer was trying to make a left-hand turn. The tractor trailer pulled out in front of the truck and the truck ended up underneath it.

