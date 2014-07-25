Senators request resources for Cape Girardeau veterans facility

A letter was sent recently urging the leaders of the Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees to approve a provision for the swift construction of 26 VA clinics, including the Missouri State Veterans' Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.



The letter was sent by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill and a group of Senate colleagues.



McCaskill had previously advocated for the facility to receive a grant of more than $530,000, which the facility applied for through the State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program.



"Our veterans committee have waited for too long for construction and expansion of their local clinic facilities," the Senators wrote. "These extended delays, caused by a CBO scoring change that halted the routine authorization of these clinics, have prevented our veterans from receiving the care they paid for with their service to our country. Currently the timeline for leasing and construction by the VA is open-ended. Further, some clinics have been delayed by GSA's lengthy review of VA leasing practices. We must take this opportunity to set firm timelines and streamline the completion of these clinics government-wide. Therefore, we urge you to include language in the final version of the veterans' legislation to expedite the contract, award and construction process for all pending VA clinics."



