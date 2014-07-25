Kennett man accused of sodomizing 11-month-old

Investigators say a Kennett, Missouri man is accused of sodomizing an infant.

According to Kennett Police Department, Jonathan Eugene Bowles, 33, of Kennett, is facing charges of statutory sodomy first degree.

Police say they were dispatched to a doctor's office to a report of an injured 11-month-old.

Bowles was interviewed by police and denied the accusations. He told police he was just putting a diaper rash cream on the infant.

Police say he was accused of fondling a minor 15 years ago and Bowles claimed he was innocent, and there were no charges.

Bowles is being held in the Dunklin County Jail under $100,000 bond.

He waived formal arraignment on Friday, and is scheduled to be in court on August 12.

