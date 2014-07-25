Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to offer some shots free

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is collaborating with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide certain immunizations at no charge.

The health center says the following vaccines will be available for children 11 to 18 years old and college students 19-26 years of age:

Tdap: A vaccine that the state requires for all students entering the 8th grade. It is recommended for young adolescents who have not had a Td (Tetanus) in the last 5 years. This vaccine prevents Tetanus (painful muscle tightening and stiffness), Diphtheria (causes a thick coating in the back of the throat that can cause breathing problems), Pertusis (whooping cough).

Meningococcal: Is the vaccine to help prevent the meningitis disease. This vaccine is a college requirement in many states. Meningitis comes on suddenly and appears like the flu at first, but many survivors lose their arms and legs from this disease. This disease is fatal if not diagnosed and treated early.

Clinics will be held at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department on the following dates:

August 8: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

August 13: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You will need to bring the child’s immunization record and their Medicaid card if they have one.

For additional information and/or questions, please contact the health center.

