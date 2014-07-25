Missing MO hikers found safe in Ste. Genevieve County

An overnight search for three missing hikers in Missouri has a happy ending.

According ot the Ste. Genevieve County sheriff's office, a mother and her two daughters were hiking in the Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County Thursday afternoon.

Family members in St. Charles, Missouri became concerned when they hadn't heard from them.

They called police, and crews began searching for the family early this morning.

Authorities were able to detect a signal from the mother's cell phone, and found her and her two daughters safe around 5 a.m. on Friday.

