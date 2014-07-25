MO teen attempts store robbery

A Missouri teenager is being held at a juvenile detention center after a report of an attempted robbery.

It happened early Friday morning at a convenience store in Fenton, Missouri.

Investigators say the teen entered the store armed with a knife, but he was met by a clerk armed with a hand gun.

One shot rang out as the two fought over the weapons.

No one was hurt.

The employee was able to eventually subdue the teen and lock him in a bathroom until police arrived to take him into custody.

