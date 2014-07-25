Man slain in East St. Louis identified

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A man killed early Wednesday in East St. Louis has been identified by police.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/WH2lD8 ) that officials say the victim is 20-year-old Eugene Coleman of Springfield.

Assistant Police Chief Ronald Ike says Coleman's lifeless body was found lying in the street wearing a backpack early Wednesday after police received a call reporting shots fired.

The shooting was the city's 14th homicide this year. Ike says police do not currently have any suspects or a motive in the killing.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

