Heartland Cooks - Perry's Spicy Stuffed Poppers

This week’s Heartland Cook, Perry Byrd of Princeton, Kentucky serves up a spicy appetizer sure to get guests at your picnic or cookout talking. Perry’s Spicy Stuffed Poppers are a fantastic finger food with a kick. Spicy jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a cream cheese filling and wrapped in delicious bacon. If you are not a fan of extremely spicy food, substitute milder tri-color peppers for a similar flavor without the burn.

Ingredients:

24 Jalapenos

2 packages cream cheese (8 oz. each)

1 ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup chopped green onions

½ Tablespoon Dill

12 slices of bacon (cut in half)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Set out your cream cheese ahead of time to give it time to soften.

Cut off the stem end of each jalapeno and scoop out the core and seeds being careful not to break through the sides or bottom of the pepper.

In a large bowl combine cream cheese, mozzarella, green onions and dill. Use a hand mixer for best results.

Use a butter knife or a piping bag to fill each pepper with the cream cheese filling.

Now wrap a half slice of bacon over the top of the open end of the pepper, and then around the side. Secure bacon with a toothpick and place each popper bacon-end up in the cups of a mini-muffin tin.

Bake 20-30 minutes depending on your preference for chewy or crispy bacon.

