Fire engulfs barn in Cape Girardeau County

Flames destroyed a barn Friday morning at 400 Cape Girardeau County Road 319.The fire appears to have also destroyed a metal shop attached to the barn.According to our crew on the scene, a mobile home and another barn are also on the property, but both appear to be safe.

It isn't clear if any animals were inside the barn when it caught fire or if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



Fire departments from Gordonville, Cape Girardeau city and county, Jackson and Delta battled the blaze.



