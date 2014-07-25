3 injured in 4-car crash in McCracken County

Three people were injured in a four-car crash in McCracken County Thursday evening.An investigation by the sheriff's department showed 61-year-old Gloria Pounds of Paducah was driving on Cairo road had slowed down due to traffic.Michael Oreskovich, 41, also of Paducah, was driving just behind Pounds and 55-year-old Carolee Evans of Brookport, Ill. was driving behind Oreskovich.Deputies say Evans was not paying attention and hit Oreskovich in the back of his car, causing him to hit Pounds' vehicle.A fourth vehicle driven by 19-year-old Sarah Willie of Paducah also hit Oreskovich in the rear of his vehicle.Evans and 51-year-old Danah Gill, a passenger in Evans' vehicle, were taken to Lourdes Hospital.Pounds was taken to Baptist Health of Paducah.